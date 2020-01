PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KFTA) — People in Prairie Grove will have to wait until November to vote on a ballot question that could allow selling liquor by the drink.

The city of Prairie Grove is made up of wet and dry areas. Gabriela's Mexican Grill restaurant is in a dry area which means the business cannot sell alcohol. However, a new location is under construction, just a few miles away in a wet area. Management said if all goes well they could become the only restaurant in Prairie Grove to sell alcohol by the glass.

Nicholas Kirkland and Ronald Velayas live in the area and come to Gabriela's several times a month. They love the food and would love the option to enjoy a cold drink with dinner.​