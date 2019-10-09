Arkansas attorney general warns about the dangers of kids vaping

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The recent uptick of vaping related deaths prompted the Arkansas’ attorney general to take action.

On Wednesday (October 9), Leslie Rutledge hosted a Youth Vaping Summit at Bentonville High School.

The goal was to educate the public about the dangers of vaping.

This is the second of two summits after the first in Little Rock on Monday (October 7) where hundreds attended.

Rutledge said it’s dangerous to market vaping products as safer alternatives to cigarettes, but a local vape shop owner said research doesn’t show otherwise.

“I don’t think there’s enough information yet,” said Earl Francis, owner of Smooth Vapes in Fayetteville. “But I can definitely say it’s far less poisonous. There are 90 ingredients in a cigarette that will cause cancer, but there’s nothing in vaping that’s known so far.”

Francis did stress that kids are strictly forbidden from shopping in the store.