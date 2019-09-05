Arkansas awarded over $18.5 million in HHS funds to combat opioid crisis

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (TB&P) — Arkansas will receive over $18.5 million in federal funds as part of the Trump administration’s ongoing efforts to address the ongoing opioid epidemic that led to nearly 450 overdose deaths across the state in 2017, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced on Wednesday (Sept. 4).

As part of HHS’s strategy to combat the opioid crisis, the federal agency will mete out more than $1.8 billion in funding to states to expand access to treatment and support near real-time data on the drug overdose crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is housed within HHS, will hand out more than $900 million in new funding for a three-year cooperative agreement with states, territories, and localities to advance the understanding of the opioid overdose epidemic and to scale-up prevention and response activities, officials said.

The HHS is releasing $301 million in funding for the first year to 47 states, Washington, D.C., 16 localities, and two territories.

In Arkansas, the state Department of Health has been awarded $3,517,401 to help state and local officials track overdose data as closely to real-time as possible and support them in work to prevent overdoses and save lives.

To read more on Talk Business & Politics, click HERE.