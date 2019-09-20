Arkansas Children’s Foundation receives $5 million anonymous donation

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Children’s Foundation recently received an anonymous, $5 million donation, the organization announced on Friday.

The monumental gift will go towards the expansion of the Arkansas Children’s Northwest Hospital in Springdale.

“Please join me in thanking this anonymous donor,” said Fred Scarborough, president of the Arkansas Children’s Foundation. “I hope they can hear us loudly and proudly.”

Since August, Arkansas Children’s has received commitments of more than $10 million to support the care of children in Northwest Arkansas.