Arkansas Democrats: No path to replace Cotton challenger

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The chairman of the Arkansas Democratic Party says there’s no path for replacing the challenger to Republican Sen. Tom Cotton after the party’s previous candidate abruptly dropped out following the state’s filing deadline.

Chairman Michael John Gray said Monday the party has been unable to find a way to legally replace Josh Mahony, who ended his candidacy to challenge Cotton two hours after the filing deadline passed, citing a family health concern. Mahony was the only Democrat who had filed to run against Cotton next year.

Arkansas law allows parties to replace an unopposed candidate for nomination because of death or serious illness. Gray said Mahony has provided little information and so they don’t have evidence to support a claim of serious illness.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas released the following statement: