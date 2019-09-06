Arkansas Department of Health awarded $3.5 million to fight opioid crisis

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KFTA) — The Trump Administration has announced more than $1.8 billion in funding to fight the opioid crisis.

The money will be used to expand access to treatment and support near real-time data on the drug overdose crisis.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded the Arkansas Department of Health $3,517,401 to be used for various programs, including:

Funding for the Prescription Drug Monitoring Program: for current capacity and enhancements to the program, related to integration of electronic health records and an audit for the mandated-use laws

Funding for SUDORS, the drug overdose piece of National Violent Death Reporting System. It’s a grant/program from CDC to collect data from multiple sources on all violent deaths in the state

Funding for the new state crime lab in Lowell for enhanced drug toxicology and related equipment

Collaboration with the Drug Director for his work with Peer Recovery Specialists in detention centers, emergency departments and Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Sub-grant opportunity for rural health partners increasing access to care statewide

Continued funding for Academic Detailing, one-to-one training for providers about appropriate prescribing and alternatives to pain treatment

Funding for media and educational campaign

Funding for the public-facing opioid-related dashboard, which will include county-level statistics on prescriptions, overdoses (fatal and non), neonatal abstinence syndrome and others

Haley Ortiz, substance-abuse and injury-prevention branch chief with the health department, says data about overdoses is critical to decide where resources are needed.

“We can have EMS runs of times when they administered naloxone, and we can have prescribing rates in counties…and really getting those to speak together so that we can see them on top of eachother, of where we are really facing some hot spots,” Ortiz said.

The natural state was also awarded more than $13 million in state opioid response grants from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

That funding is for state governments to use in support prevention, treatment, and recovery services. it’s for a two year period.