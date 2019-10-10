Arkansas Department of Health releases flu report

During the previous flu season, 120 people — including two children — died

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health has issued its first weekly flu report for the 2019-2020 season.

The Arkansas Department of Health nearly 70 Arkansans tested positive for flu for the week ending Saturday, Oct. 5.

No flu deaths have been reported in the state. During the previous flu season, 120 people — including two children — died.

There is an average of 5.2 percent absenteeism among Arkansas public schools.

During the particular week mentioned, the following absenteeism rates were reported:

Northwest Arkansas

Benton County: 4.97

Madison County: 6.69

Washington County: 4.5

River Valley

Crawford County: 4.69

Franklin County: 4.37

Johnson County: 4.56

Logan County: 3.88

Polk County: 5.14

Scott County: 6.32

Sebastian County: 5.46

People can curtail their chances of getting the flu virus by getting a flu shot; avoid touching their mouth, nose and eyes; avoiding crowds; washing hands and disinfected surfaces, according to doctors.

Doctors said they encourage anyone who thinks they may have the flu to get plenty of rest and drink extra fluids.





