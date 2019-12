FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting there have been 26 cases of mumps at the University of Arkansas since September 2019.

According to Public Information Officer Danyelle McNeill, there have been 54 total cases in Arkansas since January 1, 2019.

McNeill says three cases were in September, three in October and the rest were in November.

The department is still receiving cases of the mumps around Arkansas.