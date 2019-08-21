Arkansas Department of Transportation earns award for Hwy.70 improvements

The award recognized the U.S. Highway 70 widening project extending from Interstate 30 westward to Hot Springs







PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation has received a 2019 America’s Transportation Award from the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

The award recognized the U.S. Highway 70 widening project extending from Interstate 30 westward to Hot Springs.

The project tied for first place in the “Operations Excellence, Medium Project” category.

The $78.5 million Highway 70 project widened 17.5 miles of the highway to five lanes and replaced four bridges.

The project was completed three months ahead of schedule.





