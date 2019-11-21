Arkansas Drivers reminded to use IDriveArkansas.com for Thanksgiving Day holiday travel information

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) reminds drivers to “know before you go” and visit IDriveArkansas.com before traveling during this Thanksgiving Holiday.

Extensive highway improvements continue through the state. With those improvements come work zones. To aid in your holiday travel, ARDOT has been working hard to open as many lanes as possible. Still, travelers will likely face work zones and possible delays due to increased traffic volume.

Overall travel volume for the holiday is expected to rise 2.9% over last year, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). The AAA predicts that more than 49 million Americans will travel by automobile between Wednesday, November 27 and Sunday, December 1.

To help motorists find ways around accidents and work zone backups on Interstates, ARDOT has an Alternate Routes feature on IDriveArkansas.com. It displays linkages between the Interstate corridors and secondary routes that motorists may consider when travel is delayed. You can also follow us on Twitter @myARDOT.

Below is a list of notable closures during the travel period. Motorists are encouraged to look at IDriveArkansas.com to find closures that are on secondary and low traffic volume routes.