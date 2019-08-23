Arkansas drops to 32nd in nation in highway performance

ISLAMORADA, FL – SEPTEMBER 05: Cars sit in traffic as they evacuate heading North on Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys on Septeber 5, 2017 in Islamorada, Florida. Residents are evacuating ahead of Hurricane Irma, a powerful storm expected to make landfall this weekend. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)





LOS ANGELES, Ca. (KFTA)— Arkansas’ highway system ranked 32nd in the nation in overall cost effectiveness and condition according to the latest Highway Report published by the Reason Foundation.

According to the report, Arkansas needs to reduce its fatality rate and improve its pavement conditions.

Arkansas ranked better than neighboring states Oklahoma and Louisiana, who finished 41st and 34th respectively.

However, the state is far behind Missouri and Tennessee, who both were in the top ten.

North Dakota led the rankings for the second consecutive year.





