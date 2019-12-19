Arkansas Family Council searching for longest married couple

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — How long have you been married? Longer than 70 years?

The Arkansas Family Council is looking for Arkansas’ longest married couple!

The top ten couples married for more than seven decades have the chance to celebrate their life-long stories at the Governor’s mansion and be entered into the Family Council Arkansas Marriage Hall of Fame.

All you have to do is nominate a couple to the family council by February 3.

Entries for couples married over 70 years can be submitted before February 3, 2020, by sending contact information for both yourself, the candidates for consideration, and marriage date to Ken Yang at ken@familycouncil.org.

For more information, please call the Family Council office at 501-375-7000.