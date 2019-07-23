Arkansas gas prices down from last week

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — Arkansas gas prices have decreased by four cents within one week.

The average cost for fuel in the state is $2.43 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy. That average is more than 12 cents per gallon more than last month.

As of Monday, July 22, the cheapest gas offered in Arkansas was $2.19, while the most expensive was $2.99, according to GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy, historical gasoline prices in Arkansas and the national average going back a decade are as follows:

⦁ July 22, 2018: $2.56/g (U.S. average: $2.82 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2017: $2.03/g (U.S. average: $2.28 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2016: $1.94/g (U.S. average: $2.17 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2015: $2.45/g (U.S. average: $2.75 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2014: $3.35/g (U.S. average: $3.56 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. average: $3.67 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2012: $3.25/g (U.S. average: $3.46 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2011: $3.58/g (U.S. average: $3.69 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2010: $2.54/g (U.S. average: $2.69 per gallon)

⦁ July 22, 2009: $2.30/g (U.S. average: $2.44 per gallon)

The methodology behind the fuel costs was a survey conducted by GasBuddy of 1,826 gas stations across the state. The company then averaged and compared daily, weekly, monthly and annual totals with past totals through data analysis.