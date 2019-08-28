Arkansas governor forms panel to promote census count

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas governor is forming a committee to promote statewide participation in the 2020 census.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Wednesday issued an executive order establishing the Arkansas Complete Count Committee, a panel of 30 volunteer members appointed by the governor from state and local government. The panel will also include representatives from the private sector.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill is serving as the committee’s chairman. Hutchinson directed the committee to establish a public awareness campaign to promote census participation and to provide recommendations on how best to reach hard-to-count communities within the state.

The panel is required to submit a progress report to Hutchinson by Nov. 1. It’s also required to submit a census day report by April 1, 2020, and a final report by Dec. 31, 2020.