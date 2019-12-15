Arkansas gymnastics coach Jordyn Wieber hosts meet and greet at Fayetteville mall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Gymnastic fans were able to meet new Razorback head coach and former Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall in Fayetteville on Saturday.

It was a busy day for the Gymbacks between signing autographs and cheering on the men’s basketball team in its game against Tulsa.

It’s all an effort to get people excited about the team’s 2020 season.

“It’s always fun to meet the fans, meet the supporters and the season-ticket holders that support the team,” said Wieber. “It’s been great just getting to know everyone in the community, and we’re excited for this next season.”

The first home meet is on January 17.