Arkansas lands a state failing grade from the March of Dimes

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — A high preterm birth rate in Arkansas lands the state a failing grade from the March of Dimes.

According to the March of Dimes 2019 report card, Arkansas is one of six states who received an “F” from the nonprofit.

The results from the National Center for Health Statistics show Arkansas’ preterm birth rate is 11.6%. That’s higher than the national preterm rate in 2018 which was at 10.02%.

November is prematurity awareness month. KNWA sat down with Amy Parton and her 3-year-old son Miles, who was born 10 weeks early.



Parton says she went into labor at 20 weeks but underwent a procedure that allowed Miles to be carried for 30 weeks. Miles weighed 3 pounds and almost 1 ounce.

“We prayed a lot, we were loved on by our community, by our family, we were cared for deeply,” Parton said. “10 weeks of bed rest sounds like a lot but we knew that every day on bed rest was a gift.”

Parton says she spent three days in the hospital before delivering Miles. During that time she was given steroid shots and used surfactant therapy – which helped his lungs grow.

A week after his birth – Miles was able to breathe on his own.

March of Dimes has funded research that led to the development of surfactant therapy which has saved the lives of premature babies who struggle with respiratory issues like Miles.