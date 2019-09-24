Arkansas lawmakers react to Trump impeachment inquiry

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., departs the Capitol en route to a speaking event in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (KFTA) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, September 24.

Democrats made the decision to pursue the inquiry based on if Trump abused his presidential powers and asked for reelection help from a foreign government.

Here is the reaction from Arkansas lawmakers:

Rep. Steve Womack (R-AR3): “This announcement is unsurprising. Instead of governing, House Democrats have been obsessed with impeachment – it’s been their entire agenda. Now, they are moving forward with an inquiry without all the facts. Fueling hysteria and spreading unsubstantiated narratives is dangerous. Congress should be focused on the real challenges facing the nation.”

My statement regarding Speaker Pelosi’s announcement that House Democrats are launching an impeachment inquiry: pic.twitter.com/00suKBV8nN — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) September 24, 2019

U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.): “Despite an unprecedented act of transparency by the president in releasing the transcript of his call with a foreign leader, the Democrats nevertheless plunged headlong into their nonstop obsession with impeachment. I only wish they’d get the facts before jumping to a conclusion, while dedicating a fraction of the energy to improving the lives of Arkansans.”