Arkansas legislators announce FEMA disaster recovery centers

Arkansas’ legislators announced FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers.

U.S. Senators John Boozman and Tom Cotton, along with Congressmen Rick Crawford, French Hill, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman, announced that Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Centers will open in Arkansas.

The following locations will be able to help Arkansans impacted by flooding:

Perry County

Opening at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 20

First Assembly of God

2151 Arkansas Highway 60

Houston, AR 72070

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Crawford County

Opening at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 21

Mulberry Community Center

29 Kirksey Parkway

Mulberry, AR 72947

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 to 5 p.m.

Yell County

Opening at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 22

Dardanelle Community Center

2011 Highway 22 West

Dardanelle, AR 72834

Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.