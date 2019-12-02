Arkansas man arrested after calling in fake threat to Baxter County Jail

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KOLR) — A 36-year-old man is in custody after he called in a fake threat to the Baxter County Jail around 10:45 a.m. Dec. 1.

The Baxter County Detention Center received a call from a man telling the officers to release all the prisoners.

When asked why, the caller replied “Because the place is about to explode,” according to a press release sent by the Baxter County Sheriff.

“When asked to repeat, the man said “Have fun with that” and then hung up the phone,” the release said.

Caller ID gave the jail staff the phone number the call had come from. When cross-referenced with the jail’s records, the number matched with a number a man had given when he was booked at the jail in March.

“Jailers called the number back and received the voice mail of Jason Patnou,” the release said.

After searching the jail and finding nothing suspicious, a sheriff’s deputy went to the address of Patnou that was given in the March booking.

According to the release, Patnou was naked and intoxicated when he answered the door.

“Patnou’s phone had saved a record of where he had called the jail’s number,” the release said. “The jail then again dialed the number with the deputy present and the phone rang, verifying the correct number.”

Patnou was arrested and charged with falsely communicating a terroristic threat, a Class-B felony.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.