Arkansas man pleads guilty to jury tampering in murder trial

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to text messaging a juror in a murder trial and urging her to vote for the defendant’s innocence.

James Banks, 55, was sentenced to 24 months in prison Friday, September 27, after pleading guilty to jury tampering, a felony. Banks was accused of instructing a woman to send a message to a juror in the March trial of Dakota Cantwell, who was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jimmy Don Doyle of Bono.

Prosecutors said Banks’ message told the juror to vote not guilty with the intention of creating a new trial.

The juror who received the message was removed from the jury. Jurors later found Cantwell not guilty of first-degree murder, and found him guilty of arson and abuse of a corpse.

