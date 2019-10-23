Arkansas medical marijuana sales continue increasing

FILE–In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, medical marijuana dispensary owner Chance Gilbert displays some of the marijuana he’s grown at the Oklahoma Roots dispensary in the bedroom community of Shawnee, about 40 miles east of Oklahoma City. Medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma, topping $23 million in May and marking the […]

ARKANSAS (KFTA) —Medical marijuana sales continue blazing in the state.

More than 573 pounds of product have been sold in Northwest Arkansas, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Medical Marijuana Commission.

The ReLeaf Center opened Wednesday, Aug. 7 and sold 269.76 pounds of medical marijuana through Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to Hardin.

The Source in Bentonville opened Thursday, Aug. 15 and sold 176.14 pounds of medical marijuana through Tuesday, Oct. 22, according to Hardin.

Acanza in Fayetteville opened Saturday, Sept. 14 and sold 126.27 pounds of medical marijuana through Tuesday, Oct. 22, Hardin stated.

There are now 10 dispensaries in the state. Among those, a total of 2,159 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold, according to Hardin. That is $15.36 million in total sales.