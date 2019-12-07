Arkansas medical marijuana sales surpass $23M

ARKANSAS (KFTA) — More than 3,400 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in the Natural State since the first dispensary opened May 10 in Hot Springs, according to a news release.

Patients have spent a total of $23.3 million to obtain 3,433 pounds of medical marijuana, the release states.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville opened Wednesday, Aug. 7. Through Dec. 4, the company sold a total of 414.69 pounds of medical marijuana, according to the release.

The Source opened Aug. 15 in Bentonville, and until Dec. 4, the company sold a total of 311.95 pounds of medical marijuana, according to the release.

Acanza in Fayetteville opened Saturday, Sept. 14. A total of 295.87 pounds of medical marijuana was sold up to Dec. 4, the release states.

Purspirit Cannabis is the newest dispensary in Northwest Arkansas, the release states. The company sold 19.52 pounds of medical marijuana since opening Wednesday, Nov. 20.





