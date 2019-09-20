Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $10 million

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 19: Dave Warden, a bud tender at Private Organic Therapy (P.O.T.), a non-profit co-operative medical marijuana dispensary, displays various types of marijuana available to patients on October 19, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Attorney General Eric Holder announced new guidelines today for federal prosecutors in states where the use of marijuana for medicinal purposes is allowed under state law. Federal prosecutors will no longer trump the state with raids on the southern California dispensaries as they had been doing, but Los Angeles County District Attorney Steve Cooley recently began a crackdown campaign that will include raids against the facilities. Cooley maintains that virtually all marijuana dispensaries are in violation of the law because they profit from their product. The city of LA has been slow to come to agreement on how to regulate its 800 to 1,000 dispensaries. Californians voted to allow sick people with referrals from doctors to consume cannabis with the passage of state ballot Proposition 215 in 1996 and a total of 14 states now allow the medicinal use of marijuana. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas medical marijuana sales topped the $10 million mark this week as more dispensaries continue to open in the state.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, state dispensaries have sold more than 1400 pounds of marijuana for $10.06 million in total sales since May.

Green Springs Medical in Hot Springs, the second dispensary to open in the state, has sold the most product — 489.60 pounds of medical cannabis so far.

ReLeaf Center, the first dispensary to open in Northwest Arkansas in August, has sold a total of 161.40 pounds of marijuana.

Acanza, which opened its doors in Fayetteville last Saturday, has sold 15.89 pounds.