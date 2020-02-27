Arkansas Men’s Basketball hosts pitch competition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — University of Arkansas coaches are helping entrepreneurs generate some start-up cash.

Startup Junkie teamed up with the men’s basketball team for a competition called Idea Fame.

This evening, people got to pitch their business ideas to members of the Athletic Department at the university’s practice facility.

One of the winners was Omar Kasim, the owner of Con Quesos.

He pitched an app called Sider which helps students apply for freelance work for local businesses.

He said he got the idea for Sider after his own experience of opening Con Quesos.

“I was just a college graduate and I didn’t have a lot of money to be able to afford a lot of top tier professionals. So I just reached out to a lot of students who had work experience or had some sort of acumen,” Kasim said.

Kasim won $1,000 tonight which he said he will reinvest into Sider.