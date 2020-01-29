Arkansas men’s basketball to wear Kobe Bryant warmups before game

‪FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Razorbacks men’s basketball team will be honoring Kobe Bryant tonight by wearing warmup shirts with the number 8 and 24.

The Razorbacks play against South Carolina tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Bud Walton Arena.

Courtesy of the University of Arkansas



Courtesy of the University of Arkansas

The former Los Angeles Lakers guard died in a helicopter crash on Sunday morning in California.

Head coach Eric Musselman released a statement on Sunday after Bryant’s death.

“Kobe had as much impact on the game of basketball as any player in the history of the NBA. He is one of the all-time great competitors. This is one of the saddest days for the basketball world I can ever remember. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kobe’s wife, his daughters and his family.”