Arkansas Miss Amazing pageant celebrates contestant’s abilities

More than 2,000 girls and women with disabilities have participated in Miss Amazing programs nationwide.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — One organization is doing its part to increase visibility for girls and women with disabilities on their own terms and dispel stereotypes. The Arkansas Miss Amazing organization is set to host its 2020 pageant on Saturday, March 14th at Bentonville Community Church of Nazarene.

State Director Raygan Sylvester and current titleholders Lezlie Ritz and Carlyn Cothran stopped by KNWA Today to talk about the impact the organization has made in Arkansas and what people can expect from this year’s upcoming event.

Arkansas Miss Amazing will feature over twenty contestants showcasing their abilities in various categories. Showtime starts at 6 P.M. and tickets are just $5. For more info, click here.