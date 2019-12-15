Arkansas National Guard Chaplain comforts grieving Fayetteville officer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — An Arkansas National Guard chaplain took time to comfort a grieving Fayetteville police officer on Saturday during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fayetteville Veterans Cemetery.

Chaplain Cpt. Michael Collins, 142nd Field Artillery, says he wanted to pass along a card to the Fayetteville officer — only one week after the senseless murder of fellow Officer Stephen Carr — for any officers who might be struggling with grief.

Collins waited until the cop was on his break and paused to pray with him and offer some words of encouragement.

“Army National Guard chaplains serve military members, but they live in their local communities. We find no greater example of a chaplain using his military calling to positively impact his community,” the post read.