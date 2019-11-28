Arkansas one of top states for turkey production

(KFTA) — Arkansas nationally ranks third for producing turkeys.

The top state for turkey production is Minnesota, according to the United States Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service division.

Every Butterball turkey served at Thanksgiving in the U.S. is from Arkansas, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.

Butterball, LLC. is the top turkey processor in the U.S., according to RocktheCapital.

Annually, Arkansas turkey farmers raise nearly 32 million turkeys, according to Hutchinson. That totals about 595 million pounds or about 30,000 tons.

According to Hutchinson, turkeys contribute $304 million per year to our economy. The turkey industry creates and supports 20,000 jobs in Arkansas.

During 2018, the national total for turkey production was 244.8 million birds, according to the USDA’s Economic Research Service division.

From January to September 2019, 4.35 billion pounds of turkey meat was produced, according to USDA’s Economic Research Service division.

Find more statistics, here.