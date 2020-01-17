Arkansas Parks commission says tourism up in the state

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The Arkansas State Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission says tourism numbers are growing across the state.

The committee says Crystal Bridges in Bentonville set a new record with more than 700,000 visitors.

State parks also pulled many people to Arkansas.

“They are nationally-recognized as outstanding,” said Stacy Hurst, secretary of the Department of Parks, Heritage, and Tourism. “We are working with the Walton foundation to put monument trails in some of those state parks, and that is driving visitation up.”

The commission meets once a month.