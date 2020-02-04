Arkansas professor co-authors behavioral study

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A University of Arkansas professor co-authored a study that says behaving genuinely at work can lead to better productivity and happiness, among other benefits.

Chris Rosen, a management professor at the Sam M. Walton College of Business worked close alongside Allison Gabriel, the leader of the study and associate professor of management at the University of Arizona.

The study surveyed over 2,500 working adults in a variety of industries, such as education and financial services, on their behavior with a focus on surface acting or deep acting.

Surface acting involves behavior where a person hides their true feelings, so if one is frustrated on the inside their external appearance will disguise those feelings.

Deep acting involves trying to change those negative internal feelings, so individuals try to force themselves to feel more positivity so they are more pleasant when interacting with co-workers.

“We found that people who put forth effort to display positive emotions towards others at work – versus faking their feelings – receive higher levels of support and trust from co-workers. These people also reported significantly higher levels of progress on work goals likely due to the support they received.” Chris Rosen, Management Professor and John H. Tyson Chair Holder, Sam M. Walton College of Business

The study concluded that employees who put forth an effort to be as positive as possible reported increased productivity and higher levels of support.

Additional co-authors of the study include an assistant professor of management from Texas A&M, a doctoral student from Florida State University and a professor from Florida State University.