Arkansas Public Theatre to host classic Disney production

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas Public Theatre announced today, January 6th, that they would be presenting the Disney original production “NEWSIES.”

The theatre will air the musical this February on these select dates: 7th to the 9th, 13th to the 16th, and the 20th to the 23rd.

Curtain time for Thursday through Saturday performances is 8 p.m. with Sunday performances starting at 2 p.m. Doors and concessions open one hour prior to showtime.

Cabaret seats are $44 per person or $76 for a table (includes two individual seats) and balcony seats are $32 per person. Group discounts for 10 or more guests are available by contacting the box office.

Tickets to “NEWSIES” can be purchased via the APT website here or by calling the APT Box Office at 479-631-8988.