Arkansas ranks among top ten for obesity

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Arkansas is one of the top ten unhealthiest states according to a recent report done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The obesity rate has doubled since 1990 with more than 30% of adults in America falling into that category.

Someone who is 5’9″ and weighs more than 200 pounds qualifies as obese, according to the CDC.

Arkansas ranks number seven on the most obese states in America, and personal trainers here in Northwest, Arkansas said they believe that percentage will only go up.

“A lot of people think carbs are their enemy and they are not, they are actually your best friend,” J Street Gym head trainer Carolyn Jameson said.

Jameson said a lot of it has to do with choosing between healthy and unhealthy options.

“Its just eating the right carbs and eating enough of them,” she said.

University of Arkansas junior Cat Martins said it can be difficult to eat healthy though when there is food available at a moment’s notice.

“I think the only thing that is hard about it is how easy it is to just go through a drive thru instead of going home and making something,” Martins said.

According to Jameson it’s not only about what you do in the kitchen it’s also what you do to be active.

“I work over 105 hours a week and I make it to the gym every day, Jameson said. “There never is really an excuse not to take care of yourself.”

But according to Martins, who was enjoying a run at the Fayetteville trails on Sunday, July 28, being active can go beyond the four walls of a gym.

“It doesn’t have to be this intense hour long high intensity training, it can be just a walk with a friend,” she said.

Jameson said the key to being healthy is understanding the right things to eat, how much to eat, and having the motivation to get off the couch.

She also said it is important to focus on your mental health and make sure to get adequate sleep.