Arkansas ranks one of the sickest states in the country, company reports

"We believe that in order to stop the spread of illness, you need more information on where and when it's spreading," Nehru said.

ARKANSAS (KFTA) —A health technology company ranks Arkansas as one of the top sickest states in the country.

Kinsa, a company that collects daily readings of fevers from up to 2 million users around the country, is able to track where flu-like illnesses are spreading in real-time — all with the help of its smart thermometers.

The thermometers connect to the app, so people can see what illness is going around.

With this data collected, the company is able to track information on a daily basis, one to two weeks before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In their most recent health data, Arkansas is ranked the third sickest state in the country, with 10.3% of the population experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Courtesy of Kinsa

Kinsa Communication Director Nita Nehru said the company uses technology because early detection is the key to stopping the spread of these illnesses.

“We believe that in order to stop the spread of illness, you need more information on where and when it’s spreading,” Nehru said. “So that you can give society the tools that you need to fight it and you can put those tools to use where they will be most effective.”

According to Nehru, the data collected is nearly perfectly aligned with the CDC’s flu data over the past four years.

Nehru said you can get the smart thermometer on their website, at Target, or CVS.

During the height of flu season, Kinsa collects around 40,000 temperature readings and 25,000 symptom inputs each day.