Arkansas Run for the Fallen pays tribute to fallen soldiers with traveling memorial

Honoring each Arkansas service member who has died while serving since September 11, 2001

ROGERS, Ark. — (KFTA) The Arkansas Run for the Fallen Traveling Memorial has been displayed across the state of Arkansas over the past few years and now it’s making its way to the Pinnacle Memorial Gardens in Rogers.

The memorial consists of a flag and placard with a short biography for each Arkansas service member who has died while serving since September 11, 2001. Organizers Chris Wyrick and Scott Berna stopped by Fox 24 to talk about the upcoming opening ceremony scheduled for Sunday, October 27th.

The traveling memorial will be on display from October 27th -October 30th from 8 A.M until dark. For more information about the organization, click here.