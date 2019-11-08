Arkansas school districts are choosing love

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A woman whose six-year-old son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting is inspiring Arkansas school districts by encouraging students, faculty and staff to choose love.

Scarlett Lewis, who is a from Fayetteville, started the Choose Love Enrichment Program for Pre-K through 12th grade to teach the concepts and skills of social and emotional learning.

Lewis will be speaking at Old High Middle School in Bentonville Saturday, Nov. 9.

Debbie Jones is the superintendent for Bentonville schools said the Arkansas Department of Education requires all schools in the state to implement social and emotional learning to its curriculum.

Jones said the Bentonville School District is choosing love.

“We know that students have to be emotionally present and thoughtful to really learn, and so working on that whole child is critical to really have optimal development for students,” Jones said.





