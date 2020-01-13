Arkansas Secretary of State opens Northwest Arkansas office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) – Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston is opening a new satellite location in Northwest Arkansas this month to better serve the growing business community.

Approximately 40 percent of business transactions handled by the Secretary of State come from the Northwest quarter of the state.

“I think this will be a great thing for businesses here in the area and for the way our office operates as well,” said Thurston. “We want to make it easier for entrepreneurs to take care of business and to offer a more personal customer service experience.”

The office, located in the Today’s Bank building at the corner of College and Dickson Streets in Fayetteville, is already in operation. It was up and running with a soft opening on January 6th. Business hours for the office are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The office will primarily handle corporate entity filings and franchise tax payments, but will offer additional services as well, such notary public and apostille services. Voter registration forms will also be available.

An official Grand Opening will take place Thursday, January 16th. Secretary of State Thurston will be on hand for an official ribbon cutting at 10:00 a.m.

The public is invited to attend.