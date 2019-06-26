Breaking News
AT&T/DIRECTV blacks out local TV stations

Arkansas sees nearly $1.8M in medical pot sales as fourth dispensary soon opens

Fox 24

by: Kate Jordan

Posted: / Updated:
Pot KNWA_1510872531255_29067340_ver1.0_640_360_1561583602053.jpg.jpg

The state’s fourth medical marijuana dispensary will be opening soon, and will quickly continue to add to the nearly $1.8 million already sold.

Greenlight Dispensary in Helena, was approved by Arkansas Beverage Control Tuesday, June 25 to open for business, a news release states. Opening dates are at the discretion of the dispensary owners. 

This approval comes one week after the third dispensary, Arkansas Natural Products, opened in Clinton.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 258 pounds of medical marijuana was sold since the state’s first dispensary opened May 10, according to the release. That is $1.72 million in total sales. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss