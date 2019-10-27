Arkansas senators give statements on recent U.S. raid

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) released the following statement on the U.S. raid that resulted in the death of ISIS Leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi:

“U.S. special forces once again show why they are the best in the world. The successful operation that led to the death of al-Baghdadi is a devastating blow to ISIS. He led a brutal campaign of terror that was responsible for thousands of deaths and oversaw some of the most horrific acts ever carried out against innocent people. The world is a better place without him. I commend our intelligence professionals and our military leaders and personnel who successfully planned and executed this operation. Let it serve as a reminder to every terrorist: the U.S. military is relentless and will hunt you down.”

