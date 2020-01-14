Arkansas senators likely to back Trump during impeachment proceedings, expert says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — The presidential impeachment process continues, as the House plans to vote Jan. 15 on sending the case over to the Senate. A political expert in Arkansas said it’s likely the state’s federal lawmakers will back President Donald Trump’s position.

Recent events keep distracting from impeachment proceedings, said Hoyt Purvis, a political commentator and former University of Arkansas professor. Specifically, questionable dealings with Ukraine and America’s killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani have taken national precedence.

But the House appears ready to send the impeachment proceedings onto the next step: the Senate. Purvis said calling witnesses or lack thereof will play a big role in how a Senate trial plays out and that U.S. Senators in Arkansas will more than likely back the president rather than support articles of impeachment.

“There’s nothing to indicate that any members of congress from Arkansas are going to be a part of this…renegade group, at least in terms of the Republican Party,” Purvis said, referencing Senate Republicans who’ve hinted that they may go against party lines on this issue.

It would take something extraordinary for Arkansas’ lawmakers to go against Trump’s position, Purvis said. The state’s House of Representatives took that stance, as well.