Arkansas State trooper resigns amid stalking, terroristic threatening charges

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — An Arkansas State Trooper was arrested on multiple charges on Wednesday after resigning from his position.

Mark Holland, a 54-year-old Heber Springs man, is charged with terrorist threatening, stalking, and eighteen counts of violating laws limiting access and use of information or records retained by the Arkansas Crime Information Center.

The state police investigation alleges that Holland used information from the ACIC database to “contact an Independence County woman who he stalked and made statements that formed the basis of terroristic threatening.”

Holland was a 19-year veteran with the Arkansas State Police.

