Arkansas Swim Academy breaks ground in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — The city of Rogers will be home to a brand new, 9,300 square foot year-round swim academy.

Arkansas Swim Academy is a dedicated learn-to-swim facility which provides full time instruction to people of all ages and ability.

The state-of-the art facility is designed specifically for swim lessons with a shelf seat along the perimeter of the pool and an advanced water purification system making the water extremely gentle on skin and eyes.

The academy is owned by two local moms, Whitney Lloyd and Jennifer Sutherlin, both of whom want to bring a fun loving approach while teaching the fundamental life skill that is swimming.

Arkansas Swim Academy will open its doors in June 2020 and is located just off the Pleasant Grove exit in Rogers.