Arkansas texting and driving laws go into effect today

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — A law limiting the use of cell phones goes into effect today in Arkansas

Act 738, which strengthens traffic laws restricting the use of cell phones while driving, will be in place on Wednesday, July 24. The definition of texting has been expanded to include instant messaging and electronic data retrieval.

It prohibits drivers under the age of 18 from using a cell phone or a hands-free device. Drivers who are 18, 19 and 20 may use a hands-free device while driving.

Drivers of all ages are prohibited from using a cell phone while in construction zones with workers present, or in school zones during school hours when students are present.

Fines for a first offense range from $25 to $250, and from $50 to $500 for a second offense. If the driver is in an accident or collision, the fines shall be doubled.

Act 650 allows bicycle riders to slow down for stop signs and proceed through red lights, after stopping. In both instances, the bicycles must yield to oncoming traffic and proceed cautiously.