Arkansas woman wins $1M with losing tickets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFTA) — A Jacksonville woman is a millionaire after cashing in losing lottery tickets.

Misuzu Hughes won the money from playing in the Play It Again, second-chance drawing, a news release states.

Misuzu Hughes

Players may enter eligible non-winning instant tickets through the ‘The Club‘ on the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery website. Play It Again prize winners are selected randomly from all eligible entries for each drawing quarterly, according to the release.

Hughes was at home with her family when she found out about her win. She said her husband talked to lottery officials instead of her when they called due to a language barrier.

“She spends a lot of time entering all those stacks of losing tickets,” her husband John said.

Hughes said she has no plans for her winnings, the release states.