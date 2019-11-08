Arkansas Women’s Basketball hosting Elementary Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Arkansas Women’s Basketball and Head Coach Mike Neighbors are inviting area elementary schools to Elementary Day.

Elementary Day is a chance for local schools to check out the Razorbacks in their season opener.

The Razorbacks will host New Orleans this Elementary Day in a game that is set for Nov. 8 at 10:30 a.m. Area schools can use the field trip as a way to promote and encourage a healthy lifestyle through physical activity.

Elementary Day includes free admission for elementary school students and teachers. Schools will be recognized during the game and enjoy a halftime ceremony dedicated to physical fitness. Students and teachers will be allowed to bring a sack lunch to enjoy in the stands during the game.

Last year, more than 5,000 students and teachers from the Northwest Arkansas area attended the game.

