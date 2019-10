HIGHFILL, Ark. (KFTA) –– Highfill, Centerton and Gentry fire departments have rescued around 20 people from flash floodwaters.

In a Facebook post, Highfill fire department says fire units have responded to multiple swift water calls and have rescued around 20 individuals since early Sunday morning.

The department urges people to turn around, don’t drown. Please do not drive thru flooded roadways the department warns.