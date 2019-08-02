Arrest made in connection to Fort Smith homicide

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFTA) — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide that occurred in Fort Smith on July 22.

Daniel Ray Hernandez, of Fort Smith, is booked into the Sebastian County jail and faces charges of reckless manslaughter and habitual offender.

Officers responded to 1402 North Greenwood for an unknown trouble call. When police arrived, Jose Botello was found lying on the front porch with a stab wound to his chest.

Hernandez is currently incarcerated at the Sebastian County jail on drug-related charges.

A $50,000 cash bond has been set with regard to the homicide-related charge and a $50,000 cash bond was set in his drug case. The total bond is $100,000 cash only.