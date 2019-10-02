Arrests made in connection with teen shot in neck

Austin King, 17, from Fayetteville, was shot in the neck on September 6

FAYETTEVILLE (KFTA) — The Fayetteville police department has made two arrests in relation to a shooting in east Fayetteville involving a teen who was shot in the neck on Friday, September 6, 2019.

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, at about 6 p.m., Fayetteville detectives arrested two juveniles. One juvenile was charged with attempted capital murder, tampering with physical evidence, aggravated robbery and minor in possession of a handgun. The second juvenile was charged with similar crimes.

The shooting happened at approximately 1:41 p.m. at 780 East Bryan Lane, according to police.

The victim, Austin King, 17, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Leads have been developed in the past three weeks and investigators have been conducting interviews and executing search warrants.

Austin King. Shot in neck on September 6.