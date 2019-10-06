Art fans ‘Meet the Momentary’ in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — Art fans in Bentonville got a sneak peek on Saturday at a new contemporary art space that’s set to open in the city next year.

The Momentary — a satellite to the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — is a new festival and community space celebrating art located in a decommissioned 63,000 square-foot cheese factory.

Attendees got to hear from artist Nick Cave and enjoyed music, drinks, and local food trucks.

“We want to attract people,” said The Momentary director Lieven Bertels. “We want to make sure this is a great region to live and visit, and we think assets like The Momentary can just help with that.”

More than 4000 people registered for the event on Saturday.

The Momentary will open in downtown Bentonville in February 2020.