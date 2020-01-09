Art on the Bricks kicks off in downtown Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KFTA) — More than 20 artists across the region are coming together to showcase their unique work.

Art on the Bricks kicked off Thursday (January 9) in downtown Rogers. Artists display their paintings, sculptures, and jewelry in several different businesses.

The artists say they hope their work is inspirational to the people that see it.

“They will get to experience the same kind of feelings that the artist experience making it,” said artist, Margery Shore. “There’s a whole story behind all of the art.”

J.R. Shaw, executive director of Visit Rogers says the art is a good way to draw people to the area.

“A good arts community is a healthy community. Celebrating the arts, growing the arts, and promoting the arts brings value to communities to the citizens as well as to the visitors

Art on the Bricks kicks off Thursday, January 9 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and starts at the Rogers Experimental House located at 121 West Walnut. It is free and open to the public. It will take place every second Thursday of the month going forward.