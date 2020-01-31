Artists of life styles

FOX24

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — A non-profit is bringing local artwork and local food together all for a good cause.

Lifestyles Inc., a non-profit helping those with disabilities, hosted its latest artists of lifestyles show at Southern Food Company tonight, January 30.

Students and artists with the non-profit had the chance to showcase their artwork to guests.

“We did paintings, embroidery, collages, mixed media. We offer all the typical classes that a fine arts college would offer so our shows always have a great variety,” said Brandi Tyner, Life Styles Inc. lead art teacher.

Tyner said art pieces are available to purchase.

Those profits are split between the non-profit and the artist.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Souper Bowl of Caring

FOX24 Video


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss